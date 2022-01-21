Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,558,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,420,000 after acquiring an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,968,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

