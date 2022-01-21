Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 115,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,282,802 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $5.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arrival by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after purchasing an additional 625,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Arrival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

