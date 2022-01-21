Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) were down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.