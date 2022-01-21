Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Trading Down 1.5%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.