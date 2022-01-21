Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market cap of $556.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

