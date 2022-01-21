Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of GDS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of GDS by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

