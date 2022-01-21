Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,661. Arteris has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arteris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.