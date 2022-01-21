Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,849 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $101,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

