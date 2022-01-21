Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 500,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASAN traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,750. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.30.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yale University purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.