Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.81

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 111571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascend Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ascend Wellness from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

