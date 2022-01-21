ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €945.00 by Credit Suisse Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on ASML in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price target on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($960.23) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €740.08 ($841.00).

