Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Up 4.5%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 3,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARSSF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

