Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.88 ($1.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.19) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.19) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 67.54 ($0.92) on Friday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 66.65 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.10). The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In related news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £19,999.48 ($27,288.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,907.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

