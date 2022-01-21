ATC Coin (ATCC) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. ATC Coin has a market cap of $148,989.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00311729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003708 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

