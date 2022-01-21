Atheios Market Cap Hits $16,969.04 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a market capitalization of $16,969.04 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,450,605 coins and its circulating supply is 46,811,898 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.