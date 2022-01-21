Audius Price Reaches $1.01 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Audius coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $521.14 million and approximately $27.42 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

