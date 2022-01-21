Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.28. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 778,422 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

