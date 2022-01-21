Aurora 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $521,596.00 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Aurora has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $521,596.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00306647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

