Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

