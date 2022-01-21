AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190,988 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $66,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 262,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 73,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $3,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 358,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

