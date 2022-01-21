AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Waters worth $45,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,050,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,299. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.13. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.