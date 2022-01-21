AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 117.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock remained flat at $$90.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.18.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.