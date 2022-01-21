AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $45.74 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,961 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $45,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,314. The company has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

