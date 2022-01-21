AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $53.03 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,833 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,640. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

