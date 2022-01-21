AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $72.16 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $72,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $225.35. 42,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,712. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average is $286.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.59.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.