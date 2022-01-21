AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $86.39 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,484 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 53,310 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of HP worth $86,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $173,097,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 65.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 151,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,743. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

