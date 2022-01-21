AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 121.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,724 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.14% of Hologic worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.56. 18,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

