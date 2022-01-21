AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,904 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $7.96 on Friday, hitting $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,955,876. The company has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.