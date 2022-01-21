AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 43,959 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,675 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,959 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.24% of Best Buy worth $61,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 598.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NYSE:BBY traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.43. 92,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,037. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

