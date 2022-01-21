AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 60,681 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.80 on Friday, reaching $305.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,364. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

