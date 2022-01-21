AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 76,351 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,351 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $97,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,264. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.82.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.