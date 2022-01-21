Auto (AUTO) One Day Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $410.01 or 0.01135396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $21.73 million and $3.89 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auto has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

