Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

