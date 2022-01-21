Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $243.58

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $243.58 and last traded at $244.53, with a volume of 44627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.80 and its 200 day moving average is $294.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

