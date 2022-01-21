Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALV opened at $99.00 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

