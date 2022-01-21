Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Buys 946,167 Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 333.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales makes up approximately 2.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 3.91% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:IRCP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.25. 47,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.07%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.