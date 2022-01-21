Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Buys New Position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 627,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000. Central Puerto makes up approximately 1.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Central Puerto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 57.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 128.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 100.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 159.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Shares of Central Puerto stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 9,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Central Puerto S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $136.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Puerto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Central Puerto Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.