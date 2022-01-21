Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Cuts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for approximately 2.4% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. 72,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,774. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

