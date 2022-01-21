Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.