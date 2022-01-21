Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Has $2.23 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Semtech comprises about 1.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 307,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 23.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 2,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,614. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

