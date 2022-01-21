Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) by 333.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 946,167 shares during the period. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales makes up approximately 2.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned about 3.91% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 47,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 46.07% and a negative net margin of 366.08%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.