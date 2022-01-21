Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lessened its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. SunPower makes up approximately 2.1% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SunPower worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in SunPower by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 151,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

