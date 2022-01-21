Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Sunrun accounts for approximately 2.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 171,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $175,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

