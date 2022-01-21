Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $3.20 Million in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Banco Macro makes up about 1.7% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.29% of Banco Macro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $182,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $273,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco Macro stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.44. 1,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,787. The company has a market cap of $859.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

