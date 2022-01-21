Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $3.25 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 322,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up about 1.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Grupo Financiero Galicia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

GGAL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,245. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

