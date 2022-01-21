Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $6.05 Million in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 848,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima makes up about 3.3% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.71% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $692.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.22 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.