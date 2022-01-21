Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Lowers Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises about 1.7% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,449. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.