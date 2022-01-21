Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,605 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Banco Macro comprises 1.7% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned about 0.29% of Banco Macro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 8.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE BMA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 1,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,787. The firm has a market cap of $859.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.