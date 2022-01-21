Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Makes New Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Pampa Energía accounts for about 0.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Pampa Energía as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PAM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

