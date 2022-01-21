Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Purchases New Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Pampa Energía accounts for approximately 0.8% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.15% of Pampa Energía at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

NYSE PAM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.35. 732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.65 million. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.